Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has surgery, to be out at least 4 weeks

East Lansing — Big things are expected this season for Michigan State guard Jaden Akins, but he’ll be slowed after undergoing surgery Saturday to address a stress reaction in his left foot.

The team issued a statement on Tuesday saying Akins will be sidelined for at least four weeks, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the season, which officially tips off at home on Nov. 7 against Northern Colorado.

Official practice begins for Michigan State on Sept. 26 and the Spartans play an exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1.

Akins, a Farmington native, played in all 36 games last season as a true freshman with one start. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds a game while playing an average of 14.8 minutes.

With the early departure of Max Christie to the NBA, Akins’ role is expected to expand this season as Michigan State will rely heavily on a deep backcourt that also features Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Pierre Brooks.

