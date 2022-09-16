Live updates: Michigan State football at Washington

Saturday night can't come soon enough for Michigan State fans.

The first major test for the Spartans comes as they travel over 2,000 miles to take on Washington in Seattle. It is the first road game of the season for Michigan State and it comes against an unbeaten Power Five team.

Mel Tucker and Michigan State have high expectations coming off an 11-2 season and Washington will provide a glimpse at if last season's success can be replicated. A tough road victory at Miami last year helped the Spartans build confidence and momentum that propelled the team to an 8-0 start.

The Spartans are coming into the game missing linebacker Darius Snow, who's out for the season, and safety Xavier Henderson, who's out indefinitely, on defense while star wide receiver Jayden Reed left last week's game early with an injury. If the household names for MSU cannot suit up, Payton Thorne will need a strong performance to leave the West Coast with a win.

Washington is off to a 2-0 start after a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2021. The team is led by former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is 1-1 against the Spartans in his career, and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Michigan State at Washington

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Husky Stadium, Seattle

► TV/radio: ABC/760

► Line: Washington by 3½

► Records: No. 11 Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0

► Series: Washington leads 2-1 (Last time: Dec. 25, 1997 (Aloha Bowl) — Washington 51, MSU 23)