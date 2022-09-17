Washington hands Michigan State its first loss, 39-28

Seattle — Michigan State headed West expecting to make an early statement about its season.

It turns out, a statement was made, all right, just not by the Spartans.

Behind the arm of Michael Penix Jr., Washington dominated No. 11 Michigan State from start to finish, rolling to a 39-28 victory at Husky Stadium on Saturday while declaring itself a team to be reckoned with in the Pac-12 this season.

Michigan State (2-1), meanwhile, limps home after being humbled by the Huskies, a far cry from last season when a win at Miami catapulted the Spartans to an 11-win season, nine more than they had the season before.

Penix, who inflicted his share of pain on Michigan State in the past while playing at Indiana, was nearly unstoppable, going 24-for-38 for 397 yards and four touchdowns as the Huskies (3-0) piled up 503 total yards. Penix connected for three touchdowns with Ja’Lynn Polk, who had six receptions for 153 yards. Wayne Taulapapa added a touchdown catch for the Huskies while Cameron Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Michigan State made things interesting late in the game as it got an Elijah Collins touchdown run and a Keon Coleman scoring catch from Payton Thorne. The Spartans failed to convert an onside kick but got the ball back and moved near midfield, down 11, but a failed fourth-down conversion allowed Washington to milk the clock from there.

Thorne threw the ball well at times, but the Michigan State quarterback took a beating. He finished 30-for-42 for 323 yards and three touchdowns, but he did throw another interception, his fourth of the season. Coleman had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Daniel Barker caught seven passes for 69 yards. Tre Mosley, who had five catches, also scored for the Spartans.

The Spartans had virtually no running game, gaining just 42 yards on the ground with Jalen Berger picking up 27 yards on 13 carries.

It didn’t take long for Washington to get rolling as it didn’t punt in the first half, getting stopped just once on fourth-down inside its 2-yard line. That mattered little, though, as the Huskies stuffed Jarek Broussard for a safety on the next play to take a 9-0 lead.

It was all just a part of the domination for the Huskies as Penix connected twice for touchdowns with Polk and hit Taulapapa for another. Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run, the score from Taulapapa putting Washington up, 22-0, early in the second quarter.

Michigan State responded with its only successful drive of the first half, converting a pair of fourth downs and going 75 yards on 15 plays, the drive capped when Thorne hit Coleman for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The duo connected again for the two-point conversion to pull the Spartans within 22-8 with 1:30 to play in the half.

BOX SCORE: Washington 39, Michigan State 28

From there, the defense continued to buckle as Washington cruised down the field in 1:18 to take a 29-8 lead on Penix’s second TD pass to Polk with four seconds to play in the half.

Michigan State scored on the opening drive of the second half when Thorne connected with Mosley on a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. But a missed two-point conversion was deflating as Washington scored just 57 seconds later on a 53-yard strike from Penix to Polk.

The Huskies added a field goal with 9:19 to play and Collins added his touchdown run with 6:51 to play to pull the Spartans within 39-20. Thorne then hit Coleman with a 33-yard touchdown with 5:17 to play and hit him again for the two-point conversion to make it an 11-point game.

