Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Minnesota

Pregame

How will Michigan State respond after getting knocked to the mat?

The Spartans were humbled by Washington last week in their first loss of the season and have a tough test against an undefeated Minnesota team on Saturday. Washington's offense exposed fatal flaws in Michigan State's passing defense and the Spartans will have to tighten up to avoid losing in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2020.

The Spartans got some good news before kickoff as wide receiver Jayden Reed, who missed last week's game at Washington, was in uniform, going through warm-ups and is expected to play. The Spartans also got defensive ends Avery Dunn and Dashaun Mallory back. It is Mallory's first time being active this season.

It wasn't all good news, though, as Michigan State will be without defensive tackle Jacob Slade for the second straight game and defensive end Jeff Pietrowski is out after leaving in the first half last week with a leg injury. The Spartans also continue to play without safety Xavier Henderson, who was injured in the season opener.

Minnesota is off to a 3-0 start after taking care of business against its weak nonconference schedule. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim (464 yards, seven touchdowns) is the engine of the Gophers offense after missing most of last year with an injury. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has plenty of experience in the Big Ten and should fare well against MSU's secondary, despite missing his favorite target Chris Autman-Bell.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Minnesota at Michigan State

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: BTN/760

▶ Line: Minnesota by 2½

▶ Records: Minnesota 3-0, Michigan State 2-1

▶ Series: MSU leads 30-17 (Last game: Oct. 14, 2017 — (at) MSU 30, Minnesota 27)