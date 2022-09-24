Spartans smacked by Golden Gophers in ugly Big Ten beatdown

East Lansing — Boos filled Spartan Stadium in the first half on Saturday.

By the second half, it was mostly silence, a stunned crowd watching Michigan State get dominated on its home field by Minnesota in the Big Ten opener, a week after going on the road and getting worked over by Washington.

Both games were similar as Michigan State’s defense got run over and the offense was stuck in the mud. When it was all said and done, Minnesota remained perfect on the season with a 34-7 victory, by then the stands at Spartan Stadium mostly empty despite an announced crowd of 74,587.

For the Golden Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) it was further evidence they’re the team to beat in the Big Ten West as they piled up 508 yards and never let their foot off the gas. Tanner Morgan was outstanding, going 23-for-26 for 268 yards and three touchdowns while Mohamed Ibrahim carried 22 times for 103 yards and added a touchdown.

For the Spartans, it was the realization that last week’s loss at Washington was not an aberration. Instead, it’s clear Michigan State simply isn’t measuring up on either side of the ball.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) had only 45 total yards in the first half and ended with 240, with 75 yards coming on the final drive. The running game, once again, went nowhere and even with Jayden Reed back from injury, the passing attack fell flat with Payton Thorne throwing two interceptions while losing a fumble, as well. Noah Kim came on in relief for Thorne for the final drive and connected with Germie Bernard on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds to play, ending the potential shutout.

The defense, again, simply couldn’t get off the field as Minnesota never punted while going 10-for-12 on third down, possessing the ball for 42:13.

It was clear from the outset that things weren’t going to go well for Michigan State as Minnesota dominated the first half, outgaining the Spartans, 302-45, while picking up 19 first downs to just three for Michigan State.

And while the Gophers have one of the best running attacks in the nation, they were smart enough to take advantage of the Spartans’ brutal pass defense as Morgan was 17-for-20 for 207 yards and a touchdown in the first half. After Ibrahim opened the scoring with a 2-yard run on the first possession of the game, Morgan hit Daniel Jackson with a 23-yard touchdown pass, giving the Gophers a 14-0 lead with just less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.

After Michigan State’s second straight three-and-out to begin the game — the Spartans ran only six plays in the first quarter for the second straight game — Minnesota went 66 yards on 12 plays and got a 26-yard field goal from Matthew Trickett to take a 17-0 lead.

The Spartans, meanwhile, mustered little, finally getting a first down on its next possession, but that ended when Thorne was intercepted on fourth down. Later, Michigan State forced a fumble but failed to capitalize, punting after five plays.

There looked to be life for the Spartans as they opened the second half with one of their best drives. But it all came apart when Thorne fumbled the ball at the Minnesota 5 and the Gophers took over from there. They responded with a 12-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a TD pass from Morgan to Nick Kallerup to take a 24-0 lead with 3:26 left in the third quarter.

Thorne then threw his second interception and Minnesota added another score, this a 4-yard pass from Morgan to Jackson to extend the lead to 31-0 early in the fourth quarter. The Gophers added another Trickett field goal with 1:48 to play to cap the scoring for Minnesota.

