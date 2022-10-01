Live updates: Maryland leads Michigan State football 14-7 in 1st Quarter

1:56 1Q: Michigan State had no luck on its second drive and went three-and-out.

Maryland gashes MSU secondary for 2nd touchdown

3:41 1Q: Maryland's offense did not skip a beat on its second drive and carved up the MSU defense again. Maryland went 85 yards in five plays and just over two minutes thanks to blown coverages in the secondary and pounded the ball in from the two-yard-line to go up 14-7.

Elijah Collins, MSU answers immediately

5:45 1Q: Michigan State, unlike the last two weeks, had immediate answers to Maryland's opening jab. The Spartan offense attacked with a healthy blend of quick passes and runs between the tackles to move the ball effectively down the field. Senior running back Elijah Collins finished the drive with a patient, 12-yard run to bring the Spartans level.

Maryland strikes first

9:15 1Q: Maryland won the toss and elected to receive the ball first. It was the right move for the Terrapins, who marched right down the field to score on the opening possession. The shorthanded Spartan defense could not get off the field on third or fourth down and Maryland capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run from Antwain Littleton II.

It is the third straight game MSU has given up a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Pregame

After back-to-back embarrassing losses, it's gut-check time for Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

The Spartans were outscored 73-35 by Washington and Minnesota to drop to 2-2 on the season. In both games, Michigan State sputtered its wheels out of the gate and fell into early holes. The Spartans' defense gave up over 500 total yards and 30 points in both losses while the offense seems stuck in first gear, unable to stay on the field and keep up with the opposing offense.

Michigan State remains short-handed, primarily on defense as defensive tackle Jacob Slade will miss his third straight game while defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and defensive ends Khris Bogle and Jeff Pietrowski are also out. Defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who got injured last week, will play, as will defensive tackle Maverick Hansen.

The Spartans will have to try to answer these questions on the road in Maryland. The Terrapins are 3-1 after dropping their Big Ten opener against Michigan. Maryland comes into the game with the No. 23 passing offense in the country led by junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, and it will look to improve those numbers against MSU's secondary.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Michigan State at Maryland

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

▶ TV/radio: FS1/760

▶ Line: Maryland by 7½

▶ Records: Michigan State 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten), Maryland 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan State leads 10-2 (Last game: November 13, 2021 — (at) Michigan State 40, Maryland 21)