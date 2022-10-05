Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth

East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year.

The offseason had its downs.

Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.

But it also had its ups.

Gains were made, gaps were filled, and the Spartans have been working hard all summer to get their four-person freshman class acclimated to the deep waters.

The season is now less than one month away from tipoff and it’s no secret the team is stretched thinner than normal (and then it would like to be).

It’s also not a huge concern outside of practice, it seems.

“Right now, with Jaden [Akins] and Malik [Hall] out [with foot injuries], it looks a little more Northern Michigan-ish,” head coach Tom Izzo said. “But we’ve been semi-blessed here because we’ve always had a lot of depth and that’s been something people complain about. … We’re gonna be a little more Villanova-ish, (now).”

Junior guard A.J. Hoggard said there’s only one way to prepare right now, and that’s by practicing. Getting used to the specifics of each other, what keeps the blood pumping and the machine oiled. Each other’s niches, Hoggard put it.

There’s only 12 of them right now, 14 once the two injured return to full capabilities. A lot of guys came back from the playing group last year, while a lot of the guys are entering the collegiate stage for the first time and they’re letting the experienced nurture the inexperienced into the college basketball way.

“Mentally, I’m good, we’re good,” freshman guard Tre Holloman said. “We’re just waiting to … hopefully get the show on the road soon. We’re focused on getting back, healthy, and playing hard and fast.”

Student teaching

Hoggard and Holloman are two peas in a pod.

Not only are they guards for the Spartans, but they’re also roommates. Sharing an apartment and a spot on the court has formed a pretty tight connection.

“We’ve been competing. We talk a lot of trash and it’s really competitive with us, but it’s been fun,” Hoggard said. “He’s been doing a really good job leading that second group. He’s been vocal, talking to those guys and pointing them in the right directions. We just want to go out here and compete, and get better each and every day, so we push each other a lot.”

Now on the other side of the table, seated at the head with the other upperclassmen, Hoggard is using the wisdom he gained in his first two years, through trial and error, through his successes and mistakes, to keep Holloman doing things the right way effectively and efficiently.

It’s important as a mentor to keep your mentee’s heads level. Hoggard shares stories of the things he went through as a freshman and sophomore to give Holloman and the other rookies a learning curve, a voice of reason.

“I (try to be) their example for some of the things they’re going through,” Hoggard said. “I just kind of lead them, give them pointers here and there, and they’ve been doing a good job of keeping me out there, awake.”

Sara Tidwell is a freelance writer.