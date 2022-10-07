Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Ohio State

Michigan State looks like a team without any answers after dropping three straight to fall to 2-3 on the season. The Spartans have no time to collect themselves with an easy win as they host No. 3 Ohio State at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Last season, Ohio State embarrassed MSU 56-7, prompting MSU coach Mel Tucker to challenge his team and its overall talent level. The Spartans are a much less complete team than the one that left Columbus with its tail between its legs a year ago, while Ohio State returns with much of the same team looking to restart its Big Ten title streak.

The Buckeyes enter the game undefeated powered by Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud and a high-powered offense that averages 525 yards per game, good for third-best in the country. The Buckeye offense will have the chance to put on a show against MSU's injured and overmatched defense.

Offensively, MSU will need to find answers after scoring a combined 20 points in the last two weeks against Minnesota and Maryland. MSU has averaged 69 yards per game on the ground in Big Ten play and Payton Thorne has struggled to be consistent, which has halted MSU's offense. The Spartans will need more from its offense to try to keep up with Ohio State.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Ohio State at Michigan State

▶ Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: ABC/760

▶ Line: Ohio State by 25½

▶ Records: No. 3 Ohio State 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten); Michigan State 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)