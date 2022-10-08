MSU's Jaden Mangham carted off after collision with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson

Michigan State freshman safety Jaden Mangham left the field Saturday on a stretcher, moments after delivering a big hit on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The play came late in the first quarter of Michigan State’s game against Ohio State at Spartan Stadium with the Buckeyes holding a 14-7 lead.

Mangham, who started his second straight game, stayed down on the field and didn’t move after the hit. Training and medical staff removed his facemask and secured him to a backboard before putting him on a cart and taking him to the locker room.

Mangham raised his thumb to the crowd just before the cart entered the tunnel.

The former Birmingham Groves star has seen his playing time increase as fifth-year senior Xavier Henderson has been out with an injury.

There was no immediate update on Mangham’s condition, but television reports said he was moving his legs.

