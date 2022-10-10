Michigan State football loses 2023 commitment

The Michigan State football program on Monday lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class, with offensive lineman Clay Wedin announcing his decommitment.

Wedin, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Tampa (Florida) Carrollwood Day, announced on social media he has made the "difficult decision" to decommit from the Spartans.

"This decision does not have anything to do with football or academics," Wedin wrote, "it is a personal decision I have made. I do and will continue to have the utmost respect for Michigan State University, the football program, coaches, staff, players and fans."

Wedin is ranked a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, No. 73 overall in Florida and No. 22 among interior offensive linemen in the country, according to the composite.

Michigan State's 2023 class stands at 13 verbal commitments, which ranks 25th in the country as of Monday night.