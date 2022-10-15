Live updates: Wisconsin leads Michigan State 7-0 in 1st Quarter

Allen gives Wisconsin 7-0 lead

8:01 1Q: Things went from bad to worse very fast for MSU. Wisconsin marched right down the field on the back of running back Braelon Allen, who powered in from a yard out to give the Badgers an early lead.

Xavier Henderson, who returned after missing five weeks because of an injury, got injured again on his first play back and had to be subbed off. Defensive tackled Jacob Slade also returned for a few snaps after missing the last four weeks.

13:28 1Q: Michigan State received the ball to start but couldn't get any yards after two runs up the middle were stuffed and Payton Thorne was sacked on third down. Bryce Baringer was able to flip the field with a 50-yard punt.

Pregame

Michigan State will host Wisconsin on Saturday looking to end its four-game losing streak and capture its first Big Ten win of the season. The Spartans have been abysmal over the last month and have been outscored 149-68 during their skid. MSU is looking to avoid its longest losing streak since 2019, when it dropped five straight Big Ten games.

They'll attempt to end their skid while injuries continue to play a significant role. Safety Xavier Henderson, who has been out since the opener, and defensive tackle Jacob Slade, who has played only two games, both were out for warmups on Saturday. However, they were last week, as well, but neither. There is a better chance Henderson plays against Wisconsin.

As for who is out, the list remains long with safety Kendell Brooks a new addition. He has played every game and has done well in Henderson's absence. His injury has not been revealed. Safety Jaden Mangham is also out after being taken off the field on a stretcher last week. Others that remain out of the lineup include defensive ends Khris Bogle and Jeff Pietrowski, wide receivers Tyrell Henry and Christian Fitzpatrick, cornerback Marqui Lowery, long snapper Hank Pepper and defensive end Avery Dunn.

MSU has looked like a team without answers in any facet. The Spartans rank 104th in the country in total offense (342.3 yards) and 113th in total defense (445.5 yards). The kicking game has also been shaky.

MSU will have a chance to get back into the win column against a Wisconsin team that's led by interim head coach Jim Leonhard after the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst two weeks ago. Wisconsin blew out Northwestern last week in its first game with Leonhard running the show and will look to carry that momentum into East Lansing. Quarterback Graham Mertz looked like a different player in Leonhard's offense, throwing for 299 yards and five touchdowns, and will get a chance to face a Spartan defense that hasn't offered much resistance to opposing quarterbacks.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Wisconsin at Michigan State

▶ Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ Line: Wisconsin by 4½

▶ TV/radio: FOX/760

▶ Records: Wisconsin 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten); Michigan State 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan State leads 30-24 (Last game: Oct. 12, 2019 — (at) Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0)