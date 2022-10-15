Spartans take down Badgers in double OT to snap four-game slide

East Lansing — It had been more than a month since Michigan State won a game.

Heck, it had been more than month since the Spartans led a game in the second half. So, why not go overtime to end a four-game skid?

Well, that’s exactly what happened Saturday at Spartan Stadium as Jayden Reed caught a 27-yard pass from Payton Thorne in the second overtime to give the Spartans a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin, ending a four-game skid heading into the bye week with a trip to Michigan up next.

Reed, who finished with nine catches for 117 yards, also threw a touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to Keon Coleman in the first overtime.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (2OT)

It capped a remarkably solid performance from the Michigan State defense, which held Wisconsin to 283 yards and forced two turnovers, the last a fumble in the second overtime forced by Jacoby Windmon and recovered by Dashaun Mallory to set up the Spartans’ winning score.

Thorne finished 21-for-29 passing for 265 yards and two scores, the other going to Coleman in the fourth quarter that game Michigan State a 21-14 lead at the time. Elijah Collins and Jalen Berger scored Michigan State’s other touchdowns as the Spartans ran for 99 yards.

Braelon Allen ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Badgers, but it was his fumble in overtime that proved to be the difference.

It was a wild second half and overtime that followed a first half that has been seen often around the Spartans. The numbers were even as Wisconsin gained 145 yards to Michigan State’s 144. But once again, the Spartans did their best to beat themselves, failing to get off the field on a handful of early third downs, committing critical penalties and failing to consistently run the ball.

It all led to a familiar sight — Michigan State trailing at halftime. This time, Wisconsin took a 14-7 lead into the locker room behind a pair of Allen touchdown runs, both coming from a yard out. The first came on the game’s opening possession, one aided by a personal foul on Spartans defensive end Brandon Wright and a third-and-18 conversion by the Badgers.

The Spartans got to the Wisconsin 1 on their second possession — the first went three-and-out — but got stuffed on fourth down. They caught a break when Windmon intercepted a Graham Mertz pass and scored two players later on a Berger 12-yard run.

But the Badgers responded with a 75-yard drive to push the lead to 14-7 while Michigan State lost any rhythm on offense, punting twice with the final possession ending after one play as the second-quarter clock ran out.

Michigan State almost struck quickly to open the second half after forcing a three-and-out for the Badgers. Reed returned the Wisconsin punt 81 yards for what appeared to be a game-tying touchdown, but an illegal block on Germie Bernard wiped the score out.

The defense managed to keep the Badgers off the board until the offense got a big play with a 72-yard pass from Thorne to tight end Maliq Carr. Four plays later, Collins scored from a yard out to tie the game at 14 with 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

The teams traded punts for a pair of possessions before Michigan State finally got their first lead since Week 2 on a 27-yard pass from Thorne to Coleman, putting the Spartans ahead, 21-14, with 7:23 to play. The drive was kept alive by a pass interference on Wisconsin when MSU went for it on fourth-and-4. Michigan State scored two plays later.

The Badgers answered with a big kick return to their 48 and after a 13-yard gain were in MSU territory. They overcame back-to-back false start penalties before tying the game at 21 on a 3-yard pass from Mertz to Keontez Lewis with 2:04 to play.

Michigan State had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation. But when the Spartans lined up for a potential 47-yard field goal, the snap was bad and the kick was never attempted, with the clock expiring on the play to force overtime.

Michigan State scored on its first play of overtime when Reed took a reverse handoff and threw to Coleman, who made an outstanding catch to give the Spartans a 28-21 lead. The Spartans then had a chance to win the game, dropping an interception in the end zone on Wisconsin’s first play. Two plays later, the Badgers tied the game on a 25-yard pass from Mertz to Chimere Dike, knotting the game at 28.

On Wisconsin’s second possession in overtime, Windmon forced the fumble that was recovered by Mallory and on third-and-12, Thorne hit Reed for the winner.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau