Michigan State's Mel Tucker plans 'swift' action after fight in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Mel Tucker said Sunday morning that he will take “swift and appropriate action” in the wake of a fight between Michigan State and Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium Saturday night immediately after the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over the Spartans.

The Michigan State coach, who just after the incident said he did not know what happened so he was unable to comment, released a statement Sunday on Twitter.

“As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship,” Tucker wrote. “While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.

“In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident that included multiple Michigan State players and at least one Michigan player, with several Spartans landing kicks and punches.

That one Michigan player appeared to be defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, who was on the ground in the middle of several Michigan State players. When the player who appeared to be McBurrows got to his feet, Michigan State linebacker Itayvion Brown grabbed him and tossed him through an open doorway at the end of the tunnel. A Michigan State Police officer grabbed Brown’s jersey to hold him back.

At least two other Michigan State players, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, were seen by a Detroit News reporter throwing punches at the player who appeared to be McBurrows.

Moments later, both Tucker and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh were seen in the tunnel attempting to get players and team personnel into the locker room.

Harbaugh, later speaking to reporters, said two of his players were “assaulted” while Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was upset.

“What happened after the game is completely unacceptable," Manuel said. "This is not how we should interact after a game. This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and totally unacceptable.

"This is not what a rivalry should be about, not how it should be remembered. For that to happen is unacceptable."

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, who was at the game and was speaking with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in the tunnel after the incident, issued a statement late Saturday night.

“I have been in contact with Commissioner Warren," Haller said. "We will cooperate with the conference office and other efforts to gather more information.”

Both university campus police departments have launched a co-investigation, Michigan deputy police chief Melissa Overton confirmed to The Detroit News.

"Situations like these, and the safety of our community, are taken very seriously," she said.

Officers from Michigan's campus police department, the Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department were among the agencies that worked Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Also Sunday morning, Michigan State president Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., issued a statement Sunday morning saying those involved would be held responsible.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program," Stanley said. "On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.

“Coach Tucker will be holding the players involved responsible, and our football team and university will be cooperating with all related investigations by law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference.”

University of Michigan president Santa Ono also issued a statement Sunday morning saying MSU president Stanley has "personally apologized" for the tunnel incident.

"The safety of our students will always come first," Ono said in the statement. "Both universities are cooperating fully with Big Ten and law enforcement investigations. I appreciate the outreach from President Stanley and others from the MSU community. Both institutions are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure that such a situation does not occur again the future."

