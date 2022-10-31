Mel Tucker: Michigan State-Michigan tunnel incident 'unacceptable'

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was back on the practice field with his team Monday morning, the first time he’d really focused on football since the loss Saturday night at Michigan.

The fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the game that led to Tucker announcing the suspension Sunday night of four players — junior Angelo Grose, sophomores Khary Crump and Itayvion Brown and freshman Zion Young — has been at the forefront for Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, and as Tucker met with the media after practice, it was clear the incident was still dominating the day, even as Tucker attempts to prepare the Spartans to take on Illinois on Saturday.

“We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors on Saturday,” Tucker said to begin his weekly news conference. “They are unacceptable. It is also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game, and we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.

“We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and of course, all of our student-athletes, past and present.”

With the police investigation currently ongoing, Tucker said he would be unable to comment any more specifically on what happened, citing the “integrity of the investigation.”

Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called incident “sickening” and said there should certainly be criminal charges.

“There needs to be accountability,” Harbaugh said. “There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.

“An apology will not get the job done in this instance.”

Michigan State has offered multiple apologies, from Tucker, Haller and then-President Samuel Stanley.

When asked if he agreed with Harbaugh’s assessment, Tucker said, “Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, it would be irresponsible for me to comment further.”

Tucker was also asked if he’d spoken to Harbaugh and he said he had not.

Asked if he intended to, Tucker said, “I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau