Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker promised swift action in the wake of a fight between Michigan State and Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium Saturday night immediately after the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over the Spartans.

And by late Sunday night, Tucker had begun to act, announcing the immediate and indefinite suspensions of junior Angelo Grose, sophomores Itayvion "Tank" Brown and Khary Crump and freshman Zion Young. All four were involved in the incident with Grose, Brown and Young seen on video recorded by The News punching and pushing Michigan player Ja'Den McBurrows.

In a statement released Sunday night, Tucker said the four players would remain suspended until investigations were complete “after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes.”

Tucker’s decision was supported by Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, who issued his own statement Sunday night.

“Michigan State University, our athletics department and football program represent the highest ethical, academics and athletics standards,” Haller wrote. “Based on the alarming evidence that Coach Mel Tucker and I have been provided involving a small number of our football student-athletes and University of Michigan student-athletes at Michigan Stadium, we are in alignment that it is necessary to take preliminary action and suspend four football student-athletes. The behavior we reviewed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.

“On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren in addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into this matter.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, speaking to reporters after the game, said two of his players were “assaulted.” A source close to the team identified for The Detroit News the two players as McBurrows and cornerback Gemon Green.

“What happened after the game is completely unacceptable," Manuel said. "This is not how we should interact after a game. This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and totally unacceptable.

"This is not what a rivalry should be about, not how it should be remembered. For that to happen is unacceptable."

Both university campus police departments are conducting a co-investigation of the incident, as is the Big Ten. Earlier Sunday, Michigan State president Samuel L. Stanley and Michigan president Santa Ono expressed their disappointment while Stanley apologized on behalf of the school.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos,” Stanley said. “Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

Added Ono, “I appreciate the outreach from President Stanley and others from the MSU community. Both institutions are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure that such a situation does not occur again the future.”

Grose, a defensive back, is the most experienced of the four suspended players and his loss will be felt significantly on the field. He started the 25th game of his career on Saturday against Michigan and hasn’t missed a game in three seasons. His 53 tackles this season are the fourth-most on the team.

Young is a true freshman defensive end who has played in all eight games this season but has started each of the last two as Michigan State has dealt with multiple injuries on the defensive line.

Brown, also a defensive end, and Crump, a defensive back, have played primarily on special teams.

As Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) prepares to play at Illinois on Saturday, Tucker said there could be more discipline as the investigations continue and all parties “further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors.”

Added Tucker, “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing the State green and white jersey must never be compromised.”

