Live updates: Michigan State football at Illinois

Michigan State will take the field on Saturday looking to pick up the pieces after being dismantled by Michigan in a game that was marred by an off-the-field altercation that led to eight suspended MSU players. The fight in the tunnel was the low point of a disappointing MSU season to this point and the next game on the schedule is not any easier against Big Ten West-leading Illinois.

The Illini have been one of the biggest surprises in college football, jumping out to a 7-1 record on the back of the conference's top defense and running back Chase Brown who leads the country in rushing yards. Brown has 1208 yards and five touchdowns and the defense gives up only 8.9 points per game, making it the best scoring defense in the country.

Michigan State needs to win three of its last four games to become bowl eligible, which seems like a tall task in this tailspin of a season. This weekend will be a true measuring stick of Mel Tucker's leadership in his Spartan career.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Michigan State at Illinois

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

▶ TV/radio: BTN/760 AM

▶ Line: Illinois by 16½

▶ Records: Michigan State 3-5 (1-4 Big Ten); No. 14 Illinois 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)