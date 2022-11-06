Michigan State women's soccer falls in bid for first Big Ten Tournament title

The Michigan State women's soccer team's bid for another program first came up short Sunday.

No. 6 Michigan State, seeking its first Big Ten Tournament title, fell to No. 21 Penn State in the championship match, 3-2, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ally Schlegel snapped a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute with her second goal of the game for Penn State (13-4-3), ending a Big Ten Tournament run in which Michigan State (16-2-3) earned a berth in its first Big Ten Tournament title match and set a program record for victories.

“Really proud of the fight our group has,” MSU head coach Jeff Hosler said after the loss. “This is the biggest of stages for our group. … Such a great facility, such a big moment. But I don’t think we played our best soccer or played with the same intensity we typically do. Today we came out ready to go and this will be really valuable for not only this team, but our program moving forward, to have experienced (this).”

The game started fast, with junior midfielder Justina Gaynor finding the back of the net in under five minutes to put the Spartans on the board first, and it remained just as hot throughout the next 85 minutes.

MSU held their lead until just before halftime, when Penn State redshirt sophomore forward Kaitlyn MacBean answered, blasting a return off her right foot of senior forward Penelope Hocking’s free kick and met net in the 37th minute. In the 53rd minute, Schlegel notched a beamer in the top right of the goal to give Penn State the 2-1 lead.

Lauren DeBeau didn't let that stand. After not seeing the field the first time the teams met in September, the MSU senior and Big Ten Forward of the Year retied the game at 2 in the 74th minute, turning up the heat going into the final 15-minute stretch until Schlegel's heroics, which helped secure the Nittany Lions' ninth Big Ten Tournament championship.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced Monday.

Sara Tidwell is a freelance writer.