Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week

A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon.

“We are hoping by the end of the week,” Melissa Overton, deputy chief of police for the University of Michigan Police Department, told The Detroit News.

In the moments after the game on Oct. 29, as Michigan State’s players headed up the tunnel to their locker room, two separate altercations broke out. One included Michigan State’s Khary Crump, as an ABC video released several days after the game showed him swinging his helmet at Michigan’s Gemon Green. Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon also appears to be involved in the altercation with Green.

In another video published by The News, Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows is seen being thrown to the floor by Michigan State’s Itayvion “Tank” Brown, while Angelo Grose and Zion Young appear to be punching and kicking McBurrows, before he jumped back to his feet.

While there has been no discipline handed out to anyone on Michigan’s team, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended a total of eight players — Crump, Windmon, Brown, Grose and Young, along with Brandon Wright, Justin White and Malcolm Jones. They all missed last weekend’s game at Illinois.

During his Monday news conference, Tucker was asked about the status of each of the players, who remain suspended pending the completion of the investigation.

“We don't have any new information,” Tucker said. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We have the guys that we have today and if something changes, then we'll adapt and adjust.”

Michigan State hosts Rutgers at noon on Saturday while Michigan hosts Nebraska at 3:30 p.m.