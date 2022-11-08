Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration.

That changed June 22, when Merchant signed a new, five-year contract that takes her out of the lower half of the Big Ten Conference, in terms of salary.

Merchant's new deal will pay her at least $880,000 per year, when factoring in base pay, media appearances, apparel deals, a one-time bonus and an every-two-year retention bonus. Her new contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Act request, also includes a series of bonuses. An NCAA Tournament appearance, for example, is worth $25,000, and would take her over $900,000 in base pay.

Merchant's new salary brings her in line with her counterpart at Michigan, Kim Barnes Arico, whose new deal signed in 2021 pays her at least close to $900,000 a year.

Both Merchant and Barnes Arico are now in the upper tier of women's coaches in the Big Ten, which is known to have two head coaches, Maryland's Brenda Frese and Iowa's Lisa Bluder, making more than $1 million annually. There are known to be 10 women's basketball coaches in the nation making more than $1 million.

Merchant's new deal calls for $700,000 in base pay, $75,000 for media appearances and $25,000 for shoe and apparel deals. She also received a one-time bonus of $25,000 (factoring in at $5,000 a year over the course of the deal), and retention bonus that triggers every two years for $150,000 (factoring in at $75,000 a year).

Merchant's base salary last season was $527,112, before additional payment clauses. When she became Michigan State's head coach in 2007, her base salary was $225,000.

Fringe benefits on the new deal include a company car, basketball and football tickets, a golf-club membership, 10 hours of personal private air travel per year, and profits from on-campus camps, all pretty standard clauses.

Her buyout, should she leave early, is $800,000 in the first year, $400,000 in the second and $200,000 in the third, fourth and fifth years. Of course, Merchant, 53, has had several opportunities to leave over the years, including one opportunity in the ACC that would've paid her more than $1 million, but never seriously considered leaving MSU.

Merchant regularly declines to discuss her contract and salary. She previously told The News: "I grew up idolizing this place and wanting to be a Spartan. I'm just blessed that I am here."

Merchant, who hired an agent for the first time over the last year, remains the third-highest-paid coach at Michigan State, behind football coach Mel Tucker ($9.5 million) and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo ($6 million).

Merchant is 312-173 at Michigan State, after Monday's season-opening win over Delaware State, and has 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in 15 seasons in East Lansing. She last took Michigan State to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Overall, including her time at Saginaw Valley State and Eastern Michigan, Merchant, a Central Michigan alum, is 512-293. She made the Division II NCAA Tournament once at Saginaw Valley State and once at Eastern Michigan.

She left Eastern Michigan for Michigan State in 2007, replacing Duke-bound Joanne P. McCallie. Her original contract was signed in April 2007, amended in August 2008, amended in July 2011 and amended in August 2020, when she voluntarily took a 7% pay cut amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

