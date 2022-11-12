Ground game helps Michigan State dump Rutgers, climb closer to bowl eligibility

East Lansing — You'd never know by the attendance, which was never announced. A typically raucous atmosphere at Spartan Stadium on Saturday for a noon showdown with Rutgers was considerably lacking. Even the sun forgot to show.

But make no mistake: For a program trying to pick itself out of the mud, get back to .500 and inch toward bowl eligibility, Saturday's 27-21 win for Michigan State football was a big one — as ugly as it may have been.

Without top offensive linemen Matt Carrick, Jarrett Horst and Geno VanDeMark, a trio of rushers gave Michigan State (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) its second-highest team rushing total (199 yards) of the season. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger had 83 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, graduate senior Jarek Broussard had 80 yards on 11 carries and redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne added 33 yards on five carries against a defense that ranked 18th in the country entering Saturday.

Thorne was 19-for-35 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Jayden Reed had four catches for 90 yards and a score, Daniel Barker scored the Spartans' other touchdown. Senior linebacker Aaron Brule had 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and a pass breakup and redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay registered a whopping 20 tackles.

Kyle Monangai carried the ball 24 times for 162 yards for Rutgers (4-6, 1-6). Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was held to 236 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-34 passing, although a decent chunk of his production came with the Spartans up two scores in the fourth.

After a short-lived drive to open the game, the Spartans got their ground game going again on the second offensive series before stalling in the red zone. They faced a fourth-and-one; Michigan State drew up a perfect play, faking a handoff as Thorne rolled out, but instead of hitting a wide-open Tyler Hunt — or simply running for an easy first down — Thorne overthrew his receiver to end the drive without points.

Michigan State's third offensive series — a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive — turned out to be a charm for the home team.

After Maliq Carr powered through a would-be tackler on third-and-four to keep the drive alive, Daniel Barker caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Thorne that gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first quarter. Both Rutgers linebackers dropped down to stop a short throw to Barker over the middle, but he cut between them and skirted upfield for an easy pitch and catch, his second touchdown of the year.

As the Rutgers ground game went, so did the rest of its offense. Bryce Baringer planted a 64-yard punt inside the 5-yard-line halfway through the second quarter — Rutgers' offense had shown no signs of life to that point — and Michigan State looked as if it was in position to take a lead into halftime.

That's when Kyle Monangai put together rushes of 31 and 21 as Rutgers turned that hint of life into a game-tying, 96-yard touchdown drive that ended with Aaron Young hauling in an 18-yard score.

Rutgers should have known it was in for a long second half when Aron Cruickshank bobbled the second-half kickoff and was then injured by a flying teammate. After a quick stop for the Spartans, Thorne went 3-for-3 on a four-play touchdown drive with a pair of 25-yard completions to Reed, including the touchdown, Reed's fifth.

Michigan State had a chance to extend their lead — and effectively end Rutgers' comeback hopes — when it crossed into opposing territory with a two-score lead in the third quarter. But a holding penalty backed up the Spartans, and after a failed fourth-down conversion (fourth-and-9 at the Rutgers 31), the Scarlet Knights pulled out all their tricks to get back in the game.

With under two minutes to go in the third, Rutgers went to the Wildcat formation for a double reverse to Cruickshank that went 25 yards to the Michigan State 1-yard-line. Johnny Langan punched it in to make it 21-14 with 1:30 left in the third. Rutgers would get it back just 64 seconds later, largely thanks to the inaccuracy of Thorne, who missed an easy throw to Tre Mosley on second-and-4.

Rutgers marched, they clawed, and they got themselves in field-goal range. Enter: The meaty paws of Jacob Slade. Slade blocked the Rutgers kick; Ameer Speed recovered it, dropped it, and Ben VanSumeren picked it up to give Michigan State the ball at its own 44 and the chance to put away Rutgers.

While they didn't get in the end zone, they did get far enough for Ben Patton to try and make a 34-yard field goal that would push the Spartan lead to 10 with 6:28 remaining. Patton added another field goal, a 48-yarder, with 3:22 left.

But not even that could put the Scarlet Knights away for good. They converted a fourth-and-29 with a Hail Mary to the end zone that was caught for a 31-yard touchdown. Michigan State recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Michigan State was without eight players due to suspensions stemming from the tunnel incident against rival Michigan just two weeks ago. Senior Jacoby Windmon, senior Brandon Wright, junior Justin White, freshman Malcolm Jones, junior Angelo Grose, sophomores Itayvion Brown and Khary Crump, and freshman Zion Young all faced indefinite suspensions for their roles in the scuffle.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi