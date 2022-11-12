Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Rutgers

Michigan State enters the battle with Rutgers after notching its biggest win of the season last week after taking down then-No. 16 Illinois on the road. The win came in the face of intense self-made adversity as the Spartans were without eight defensive players because of suspension, but still managed to shut down Chase Brown and the Illini. The win kept Michigan State's bowl hopes alive and needs to win two of its last three games to reach the postseason.

The Spartan defense came alive for its best performance of the season despite the number of players missing. Sound tackling, Illinois mistakes and a key turnover forced by Xavier Henderson were enough to make the difference in a game being played in 40 mph wind. The offense continued to have its hiccups in the tough conditions but were able to manufacture enough drives through running the ball to put up 23 points.

The first of the three games come at home against Rutgers, which is also 4-5 and looking to find its way into a bowl game. The Scarlet Knights have struggled mightily in Big Ten play and have dropped two straight by a combined 66 points. Rutgers only averages 19.8 points per game on offense, good for 12th-best in the conference, and surrenders nearly 26 points per game. Michigan State was able to beat Rutgers on the road last year thanks to a career performance from Jalen Nailor.

Rutgers at Michigan State

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: Big Ten/760

▶ Line: MSU by 12

▶ Records: Rutgers 4-5 (1-5 Big Ten); Michigan State 4-5 (2-4 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan State leads 9-4 (Last game: October 9, 2021 — Michigan State 31, (at) Rutgers 13)