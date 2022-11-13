Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker

East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.

Brown (6-0, 220 pounds) comes from prep powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He’s ranked 367th overall in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports, and is slotted as the No. 29 linebacker.

With an impressive offer list highlighted by some of the top programs in the country — Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame among them — Brown also reportedly was considering South Carolina and Florida.

He is currently the 12th player committed to the 2023 class and is the second linebacker, joining Jordan Hall, a four-star from IMG Academy. Nine of Michigan State’s 12 commits rank as four-star prospects, according the 247sports composite rankings.

