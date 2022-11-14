Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay repeats as Big Ten Defensive Player of Week

East Lansing — For the second straight week, Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore recorded a career-high 19 tackles in the 27-21 victory over Rutgers. Haladay’s 19 tackles were the most by a Spartan since Eric Smith had 19 against Notre Dame on Sept. 18, 2004.

Last week, Haladay had nine tackles, including 3.5 for loss in a victory over Illinois. He now is tied for the most tackles in the Big Ten with 99. He also has 8.5 tackles for loss this season, including 1.5 sacks along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Michigan State (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) has won two games in a row and hosts Indiana at noon on Saturday. The next victory will make the Spartans, who close the season Sept. 26 at Penn State, bowl eligible.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau