Live updates: Michigan State flops at Indiana's 2nd yard line

Michigan State fails to respond, settles for three

5:19 1Q: Indiana's offense, being carried by Williams II, couldn't get anything going on its second drive and punted again.

9:02 1Q: MSU settles for a short, 19-yard field goal by Ben Patton.

11:46 1Q: Flag is thrown for pass interference – pass from Payton Thorne intended for Jayden Reed was broken up by Jaylin Williams at the Indiana goal line. Ball is placed at the Indiana 2-yard line automatically, but MSU failed to capitalize on three plays.

Indiana scores following solid kick return

13:12 1Q: Indiana started with the ball, returning it to midfield to kickoff a swift four-play drive. Dexter Williams II rushed 34 yards to score for the Hoosiers, and after official review, the play was ruled solid.

Pregame

Michigan State is looking to keep its winning streak and bowl hopes alive this weekend when Indiana comes to town for the annual battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

The Spartans will do so shorthanded, something they've gotten used to over the last three weeks. The eight players suspended from the altercation at Michigan remain out, including starters LB Jacoby Windmon, S Angelo Grose and DE Zion Young. Injuries, however, also have been a problem.

Michigan State will once again be without defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle, each of whom has missed most of the season. Also out on Saturday are CB Ronald Williams, TE Tyler Hunt, RB Davion Primm, LS Hank Pepper, RG Matt Carrick, OL Brian Greene and LT Jarrett Horst. Expect redshirt freshman Geno VanDeMark to get his first start at right guard with Carrick and Green out.

The Spartans took down Rutgers at home last weekend in their first noon kickoff of the season to edge .500 overall, while Indiana found themselves turned upside down on the road at No. 2 Ohio State. This will be Michigan State's final home game of the 2022 season, with players like redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins and graduate safety Xavier Henderson closing out careers.

MSU was able to survive a scare at Indiana last season, despite a poor offensive showing, by forcing three huge turnovers, one of which was redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Indiana, which is 3-7, hasn't won a game since Week 3, its downward slide starting when it traveled to Cincinnati on Sept. 24. The Hoosiers only conference win comes against Illinois, which Michigan State also dominated two weeks ago, arguably both program's best victories of the season.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Sara Tidwell.

Indiana at Michigan State

▶ Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: Big Ten/760 AM

▶ Line: Michigan State by 10

▶ Records: Indiana 3-7 (1-6 Big Ten); Michigan State 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan State leads 49-17-2 (Last game: October 16, 2021 — Michigan State 20, (at) Indiana 15)