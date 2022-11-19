Spartans crumble in stretch, lose in double overtime, 39-31

East Lansing – Michigan State was in position to cruise to bowl eligibility on Saturday afternoon after an impressive first half against Indiana.

The only problem is that two halves are played and the Spartans crumbled down the stretch, blowing a 17-point lead while botching two field goals – one at the end of regulation and one in overtime – as Indiana snapped a seven-game skid to beat Michigan State, 39-31, in double overtime at Spartan Stadium, which was more than half empty for the second half.

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) now must win next week at Penn State to become bowl eligible.

Indiana got several big plays, including a 79-yard touchdown run from Shaun Shivers and an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Jaylin Lucas to help spark the comeback.

BOX SCORE: Indiana 39, Michigan State 31 (2OT)

Still, the Spartans were in position to win the game on the final play of regulation but Ben Patton’s 22-yard field goal was not close, missing wide left to force overtime. Michigan State, opening overtime with the ball, then botched the snap on a 28-yard attempt that was blocked. But Indiana had its field goal in the first overtime blocked, leading to a second extra period.

The Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6) won despite completing just two passes for 31 yards, though the second set up the winning score in the second overtime as Shaun Shivers scored on a 1-yard run a play later.

Michigan State was unable to convert on their second possession as a pass to Jayden Reed was broken up in the end zone.

Indiana ran for 257 yards despite entering the game averaging just 85 a game, but it was the big plays that led to the upset.

The Spartans, meanwhile, piled up 540 total yards and 242 on the ground but couldn’t make the big play late in the game. Payton Thorne was 27-for-42 for 298 yards and two scores with one interception while Jalen Berger ran for 119 yards and Elijah Collins gained 107 with two touchdowns.

Things didn’t start well for Michigan State as Indiana needed just four plays to get on the scoreboard. Quarterback Dexter Williams II, in his first career start, scored on a 34-yard run to give the Hoosiers a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Michigan State answered by marching down to the Indiana 2 on its opening possession but couldn’t get in the end zone, settling for a Patton 19-yard field goal to cut the Indiana lead to 7-3.

The Spartans were able to force a punt after giving up one first down, but after getting the ball back, the offense turned it over on downs at its 46. Indiana, though, went the wrong direction as the Michigan State defense started to take over, getting a 3-yard tackle for loss and an 8-yard sack to force a three-and-out.’

This time, the offense took advantage, getting to the Indiana 5 when Thorne’s pass to Collins deflected into the hands of Maliq Carr for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead. Michigan State got another three-and-out before Collins scored on a 1-yard run to extend the Spartans’ lead to 17-7. Another three-and-out for Indiana and a good punt return by Reed set the Spartans up at the Hoosiers’ 34.

Ten plays later, Thorne hit Coleman for a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 24-7 lead that would hold into halftime.

Things started to fall apart for Michigan State in the second half as Shivers scored on a 79-yard run to cut the lead to 24-14. The Spartans answered with a 31-yard touchdown run from Collins, but Lucas returned the kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and then got an interception from Jonathan Hayes to set up a 40-yard field goal, cutting the MSU lead to 31-24 with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

The Indiana defense then forced a punt and marched 70 yards to tie the game on a 2-yard run from Josh Henderson with 12:59 left in the fourth quarter.