Michigan State football players face felony, misdemeanor charges from Michigan Stadium tunnel incident

Almost four weeks after Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in a postgame altercation in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor on Wednesday announced charges against seven Michigan State players.

Sophomore safety Khary Crump, who was seen on video swinging his helmet at a Michigan player, was charged with one count of felonious assault.

Six other players including sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright, freshman Zion Young and senior Jacoby Windmon were charged with one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor.

All seven players have been suspended indefinitely by Michigan State coach Mel Tucker since the incident, as had freshman Malcolm Jones. Jones was not charged.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

The Detroit News has reached out to Michigan State and the Big Ten for comment.

The investigation stems from the moments after Michigan’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 29. As Michigan State’s players headed up the tunnel to their locker room, two separate altercations broke out. One included Crump, as an ABC video released several days after the game showed him swinging his helmet at Michigan’s Gemon Green. Michigan State’s Windmon also appears to be involved in the altercation with Green.

In another video published by The News, Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows is seen being thrown to the floor by as Brown, Grose and Young appear to be punching and kicking McBurrows, before he jumped back to his feet.

Within two days, Tucker had suspended eight players and the University of Michigan Police were in the midst of the investigation.

By Nov. 12, the investigation was complete and had been handed over to the prosecutor.

Lawyer Tom Mars who is representing Green, said the decision was expected.

“Based on the known evidence, I’m not at all surprised by the prosecutor’s decision,” Mars said in a text to The News. “To borrow a quote that’s familiar to most college sports fans, you have to trust the process.”

Staff writer Angelique S. Chengelis contributed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

