Michigan State's Malik Hall to be sidelined about 3 weeks with foot injury

Depth is not something Tom Izzo will be able to lean on this season and as No. 12 Michigan State prepared to take on No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night at the PK Invitational in Portland, the Spartans’ head coach found out he’d be more short-handed than expected.

Senior forward Malik Hall will be out for approximately three weeks with a stress reaction in his left foot, the team announced Thursday.

In a statement provided from the team, Hall said he felt discomfort after the Villanova game on Friday, and further examination revealed the extent of the injury. No surgery is required, and Hall is expected to make a full recovery.

“I feel bad for Malik as he was off to a strong start to his senior season,” Izzo said. “If there’s a silver lining to be found, the medical staff is optimistic that the injury was discovered before it progressed into something more serious. While we absolutely won’t rush him back, the early diagnosis should hopefully result in a shorter absence.”

The loss of Hall is a significant one for a team without much depth. The Spartans have only 10 scholarship players and Hall has been averaging nearly 32 minutes a game.

Guard Jaden Akins also remains questionable for the game against Alabama after aggravating the foot injury that forced him to have surgery in September. The sophomore had been slowly building his minutes each game and played 21 in the win over Villanova on Friday, but with just less than six minutes to play, he came off the court limping.

X-rays showed no further injury to the stress reaction in his left foot, but Akins was held out of practice for two days before the team left for Portland.

Michigan State will play again on Friday and Sunday in the tournament before returning home to get ready for a trip to Notre Dame on Wednesday for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau