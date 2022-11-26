Live updates: Michigan State football at Penn State

It is do-or-die time for Michigan State. The Spartans enter its final game of the regular season against Penn State needing a win to secure bowl eligibility after the disappointing loss to Indiana at home last week. MSU can salvage a 6-6 season today with an upset win on the road over the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State still will be shorthanded due to injuries and suspensions. Seven of the eight suspended Michigan State players from the incident at Michigan have been charged with misdemeanors or felonies for their involvement with the brawl and will be unavailable against Penn State. MSU will need a bounce back on both sides of the ball after the failure against Indiana to find a way to win on the road against Penn State.

It will be a tall order, however, as Penn State enters the game as the No. 11 team in the country with a 9-2 record. Penn State can all but secure an invitation to a New Years' Six Bowl with a win today to move into the top 10 teams in the country.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Michigan State at Penn State

▶ Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

▶ TV/radio: FS1/760-AM

▶ Line: Penn State by 17½

▶ Records: Michigan State 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten); No. 11 Penn State 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan State leads, 18-17-1 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan State 30, Penn State 27)