Michigan State falls to Penn State, finishes regular season at 5-7

State College, Pa. — Michigan State showed the fight, but in the end, it didn’t have what it took.

The Spartans entered Saturday’s game at No. 11 Penn State needing a victory to become bowl eligible, and in the fourth quarter, they were in position to pull it off.

But with Penn State leading, 21-16, the defense was unable to get the big stop as the Nittany Lions scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Nate Singleton on fourth down with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter, helping secure a 35-16 victory at Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions.

BOX SCORE: Penn State 35, Michigan State 16

Michigan State (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten), which needed to win on Saturday after last week’s collapse at home against Indiana, came within a score in the fourth quarter when Payton Thorne scored on a 2-yard run. But a fumble by Jayden Reed on a punt return late in the third quarter allowed Penn State to score its third touchdown, creating a gap the Spartans were unable to overcome.

The Spartans will now wait to see if there are enough bowl eligible teams and if their APR (Academic Progress Rating) will be enough to get them into a postseason game.

Thorne finished 24-for-43 for 229 yards and one touchdown with a late interception. Keon Coleman had eight catches for 91 yards and Maliq Carr had a 9-yard touchdown grab, but Michigan State was unable to run the ball, gaining just 25 yards on the ground.

Clifford threw four touchdown passes for Penn State (10-2, 7-2), which didn’t run as well as it has in recent games, gaining 160 yards after going well over 200 in each of the past two games.

Michigan State was in the fight early in the game as the defense forced a field-goal attempt on an early quick change then forced a punt on Penn State’s second possession. Both drives ended with Penn State unable to get points on the board — Penn State’s Jake Pinegar missed a 37-yard field goal after the Nittany Lions recovered a fumble on Michigan State’s third play — giving the offense a chance to find some rhythm.

That groove didn’t come for the offense and the Penn State offense eventually settled in as the running attack started to take control. The first scoring drive for the Nittany Lions went 90 yards on 10 plays and ended with quarterback Clifford hitting a wide-open Theo Johnson with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions struck again on their next drive as wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith took a lateral and threw 48 yards to Johnson for another score, giving Penn State a 14-0 lead with 11:22 left in the second quarter.

Penn State looked like it was headed in for another score late in the first half, but Michigan State got a stop and Pinegar missed again, this time from 28 yards. Michigan State responded by moving down the field and getting a 51-yard field goal from Jack Stone as time expired to cut the Penn State lead to 14-3 at halftime.

Michigan State’s defense was tough to open the second half, forcing punts on each of Penn State’s first two possessions. But the Spartans offense went three-and-out after the first stop before Reed fumbled a punt return on the second, giving Penn State the ball at the Michigan State 17.

Two plays later, Clifford hit tight end Tyler Warren with a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Nittany Lions a 21-3 lead with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State responded with its best drive of the game, going 75 yards on 10 plays with Thorne hitting tight end Carr on a 9-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Penn State lead to 21-10 with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

The defense forced another punt on the next possession and the offense kept rolling, marching 70 yards on 11 plays, converting three third downs before Thorne scored on a 2-yard run to cut the lead to 21-16 with 10:52 to play. The two-point conversion pass failed.

But Penn State put the game away with the fourth-down conversion to Singleton and piled on with another scoring pass from Clifford to Lambert-Smith after a Thorne interception.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau