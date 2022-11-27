Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed to enter NFL Draft

East Lansing — Jayden Reed could have come back to Michigan State for one more season, but on Sunday the senior wide receiver made it official by announcing he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

“Thank you Spartan Nation for the countless memories here at Michigan State,” Reed posted on social media. “I will forever bleed green!”

The move by Reed was merely a formality, as he had already accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

After playing his first season in 2018 at Western Michigan and earning freshman All-American honors, Reed transferred to Michigan State and sat out the 2019 season. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Reed led Michigan State with 33 receptions and earned All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus (third team) and the media (honorable mention) as a kick returner.

He broke out in 2021, catching 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns while returning two punts for touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-American by the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) as an all-purpose player and was named a third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus as a punt returner. Reed earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press as an all-purpose player and was named second-team All-Big Ten as a returner by both coaches and media.

Reed just capped the 2022 season with 55 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns. In four seasons, Reed had 203 catches for 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had one career rushing touchdown and three punt returns for touchdowns.