MSU nearly blows late lead, holds off Portland for 78-77 victory

Michigan State might have to live with some of these nail-biters.

The Spartans are already low on numbers with just 10 scholarship players. And when two players are missing from the rotation – forward Malik Hall and guard Jaden Akins were each out for a third straight game with foot injuries – against a hometown favorite that has been spending the week putting a scare in some of the nation’s top programs, it can lead to some nervous moments.

That was exactly the case on Sunday night at the PK85 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, as No. 12 Michigan State nearly let a 12-point lead slip away in the final minutes, instead getting one final defensive stop as time expired to hang on for a 78-77 victory over Portland at the Chiles Center.

“When I came here on this trip after losing those two players and playing those three games (against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova) in seven days, there's part of me that was hoping we could win a game,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told the Spartan Radio Network. “To win two out of three and teams like North Carolina going home 1-2, it was great for us. We did a lot of good things in the second half and yet we found a way to keep it interesting.”

The finish had many recalling the home win over Villanova last week when Michigan State had to hold on in the final seconds as a big lead slipped away. This time, Portland closed with a 13-2 run, it’s final two shots missing as Michigan State turned the ball over three times in the final 2:38.

“I'm disappointed in myself,” Izzo said. “Two games (with) 10-point leads and you do that at the end. That's poor coaching and I'm not being anything but honest. We’ve got to do a better job. That’s the first thing. The second thing is that we were dead tired in the first half and felt sorry for ourselves and didn't play with any energy.

“In the second half we played a lot better defensively, and that made a huge difference. … But coming off these three games and the three games in the last week, I’m going to give them a little hall pass. But it’s going to be a very short one because there were some mistakes we made that just are inexcusable.”

All five starters were in double figures for Michigan State (5-2) with Tyson Walker score 16 to lead the way. Pierre Brooks added 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range while Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, A.J. Hoggard chipped in 12 points and nine assists and Mady Sissoko added 11 points for the Spartans.

Tyler Robertson scored 16 for lead Portland (5-4), which beat Villanova earlier in the tournament after pushing No. 1 North Carolina to the limit in the opener.

The Pilots made nine 3-pointers in the first half but had just one in the second until hitting three in the final two minutes as the furious rally came up short.

Michigan State came out firing early in the game, making its first four from 3-point range and opening a 21-14 lead on Portland just eight minutes into the game.

But soon the tide shifted as Michigan State had multiple defensive breakdowns and Portland took advantage with an 11-3 surge to retake the lead before the onslaught of 3-pointers from the Pilots had the Spartans running in circles.

The Spartans pulled within 31-30 on a Walker layup, but Portland hit three 3-pointers and a layup over the next four minutes as an 11-2 run gave the Pilots a 42-32 lead. Hoggard hit a layup late in the half to end the run as Portland led 42-34 at the break, shooting 9-for-19 from 3-point range.

The momentum shifted early in the second half as Michigan State put together a 12-0 run capped by a seven-point possession as a 46-37 deficit turned into a 49-46 lead for the Spartans. The seven points came when Sissoko dunked a lob pass and was fouled by Portland’s Joey St. Pierre. The foul was ruled a flagrant foul, which led to Sissoko making three free throws, one for the original foul and two from the flagrant. Michigan State maintained the ball and Hoggard scored on a jumper, capping the run and putting the Spartans up, 49-46.

The lead grew to 59-55 later when Brooks buried another 3-pointer with 11:46 left in the game.

Michigan State then got a bucket from walk-on Jason Whitens then five in a row from Walker before a jumper from Tre Holloman gave the Spartans a 70-62 lead with 6:01 left in the game.

“Thank God for some guys that came in like Jason Whitens and Tre Holloman,” Izzo said. “Those guys did a phenomenal job. I’m really proud of those who haven't played much and yet did a lot of good things.”

Michigan State’s lead grew to 12 with just less than four minutes to play before things started to unravel. Portland went on its 13-2 run and scored eight in a row after Walker’s jumper, getting two triples off a pair of Spartans turnover to cut the margin to one with 40.5 seconds to play.

Brooks misfired on Michigan State’s final possession before Robertson was unable to convert in the final seconds.

