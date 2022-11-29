Big Ten punishment for tunnel incident draws Tom Izzo's ire: 'I'm not happy with it'

East Lansing — While Michigan State said it accepts the punishment handed down by the Big Ten regarding the postgame altercation at Michigan last month, it sure sounds like a few folks on campus aren’t exactly enamored with the punishment handed down, including a conference-record $100,000 fine.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the Big Ten levied the fine against Michigan State and extended the suspension of one player involved in the incident while issuing a public reprimand to the University of Michigan for not meeting “the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.” The policy requires game hosts to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

While not condoning the actions of the Michigan State players, it’s the fact there was nothing more than a reprimand against Michigan that seems to be the issue.

“Our institution does not excuse the concerning actions by some of our student-athletes,” MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said in a statement. “At the same time, we challenge ourselves collectively to be thoughtful in how we approach this situation so that further harm isn’t needlessly done.

“What seems to be missing from the disciplinary outcomes are the learning opportunities that can and should coexist with findings of fault. We must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough, as leaders, to help further safety within our competitions through meaningful actions and education? Or are we risking the opportunities and livelihoods of young people without creating change for success in the future?"

The incident was the second in as many games at Michigan Stadium after there was a verbal faceoff between members of Michigan’s team and Penn State’s team in the tunnel the previous game. There was also an issue last season against Ohio State.

What took place on Oct. 29 was far more serious as Michigan State’s Khary Crump was seen on video swinging his helmet at Michigan’s Gemon Green. In another video published by The News, Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows is seen being thrown to the floor as Michigan State’s Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose and Zion Young appear to be punching and kicking McBurrows, before he jumps back to his feet.

Crump, Brown, Grose, Young, Jacoby Windmon, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Malcolm Jones all were suspended in the days after the incident. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor last week charged Krump with felony assault and Brown, Grose, Young, Windmon, White and Wright with misdemeanor assault. Jones was not charged.

All but Jones were suspended for the final four games while Jones was suspended three games and reinstated but did not play at Penn State. On Monday, the Big Ten extended Crump’s suspension for eight more games while considering the suspensions already served by the other players as sufficient.

While the Michigan State president questioned the outcome, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo did not hold back.

“I'm completely upset about it, to get $100,000 fine,” the Hall of Fame coach said Monday evening. “The suspension of a player is fine, but to get a fine like that and then the other school gets reprimanded. What the hell is reprimanded? I am completely upset by what our players did, as Mel was. I would think that administratively (Michigan) should be upset in how the tunnel was handled and how those players ran in there. As I said before, ‘What starts bad, ends bad.’”

Izzo was referring to Green and McBurrows being in the tunnel. Video taken from the press box shows McBurrows, in particular, skipping into the tunnel alongside Michigan State players while most Michigan players were on the field celebrating.

“It disgusts me that it happened, but it really disgusts me, too, that it wasn't handled better on the front end since they had a problem with Ohio State a year ago and Penn State this year,” Izzo said. “And then we get a $100,000 fine and there's a reprimand. What the hell does a reprimand mean? What does it stand for?

“But I'm not happy with it. I just found out about it, but it doesn't surprise me. Been here a lot of years, been through a lot of things. I watched it happen to (Mark) Dantonio when they went after our Spartan head.”

The incident with Dantonio, the former Michigan State football coach, came before the 2018 game at Spartan Stadium when the Spartans’ walk across the field led to an altercation with Michigan players, including Devin Bush. Bush then proceeded to dig his cleats into the turf at midfield, tearing up the MSU logo. The Big Ten responded by reprimanding Dantonio, Bush and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh while fining Michigan State $10,000.

It all adds up, Izzo said, to make him feel the way he does.

“I'm a damn Michigan State guy and I do not condone anything that our student-athletes do wrong,” Izzo said. “And there was some things that were done wrong.

“Yeah, it sticks in my craw because I'm a Mel Tucker fan. I'm a Mark Dantonio fan. I'm a Michigan State fan. And I’m not standing back on that. I don't care if it’s the commissioner, whatever. I do not think that was right. So, my apology to my president, my AD if that upsets (them). This is totally Tom Izzo but Tom Izzo has been through a lot more than my AD and my president, too.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau