Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal

East Lansing – Two days after booting a career-long 51-yard field goal, Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is entering the transfer portal.

The freshman nailed the field goal at the end of the first half of Saturday’s 35-16 loss at Penn State, just the second field goal make of the season for Stone.

“To my teammates … it was an honor playing alongside every one of you this season,” Stone said in a social media post. “To the coaches … thank you for the opportunity to represent the green and white. To the Michigan State football program … thank you for everything you have done for me this year.

“I will always be thankful for this opportunity and MSU will always be a part of my story. With that being said, I have decided to transfer after this semester. I want you to know that I have nothing but respect for Michigan State. This was by no means an easy decision but I believe that it is what’s best for me. Thank you for a great year in East Lansing.”

Stone was one of the top kicking prospects in the nation when he signed at Michigan State out of Highland Park High in Dallas. He was the primary kicker for the first two games this season but was just 1-for-2 on field goals, giving way in week three to Ben Patton. Stone had a 45-yard attempt against Maryland blocked, his last attempt before Saturday as he finished 2-for-4 on the season. Stone went 15-for-16 on extra points and handled kickoff duties all season.

Stone is the second player to enter the portal, joining wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr.