Michigan State's Khary Crump arraigned for role in tunnel incident; others to appear later

The seven Michigan State players involved in the postgame altercation at Michigan last month have all been charged with warrants issued Monday for their role in the incident that took place on Oct. 29 at Michigan Stadium.

According to court records for 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, redshirt sophomore Khary Crump has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine. Records show Crump was arraigned on Tuesday with bond set at $5,000. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Records also indicate junior Angelo Grose, redshirt junior Justin White, redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young have all been charged with aggravated assault, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Senior Jacoby Windmon was charged with assault and battery, punishable by up to 93 days and $500 fine.

Court records show Windmon and Brown are scheduled for court appearances at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. No other hearings have been scheduled, according to the online records, but David Diamond, the attorney for Grose, said his client would appear this week.

“Mr. Grose will be arraigned this week,” Diamond told The News. “At that point and time we will review the discovery including the police reports.”

Diamond is also questioning why Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit has not recused himself. Savit is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, teaches at the university and is an avid supporter of the team on social media.

“Our team will also review all legal options including venue changes and disqualification of the prosecutor,” Diamond said.

The News reached out to Savit for a comment but he has not responded.

Warrants against all seven players were issued the same day the Big Ten fined Michigan State a record $100,000 for its part in the altercation at Michigan while it publicly reprimanded the Wolverines not meeting the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.

The conference also extended Crump’s suspension eight more games on top of the four he already served this season. As for the other six players, the Big Ten said the four-game suspension they served was sufficient and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said in a statement those six players had been reinstated.

In a video posted last week, Mike Nichols, the attorney for Crump, indicated the strategy he would use for the player’s defense.

“We don’t want to try this case in the media, we plan to try it in the court,” Nichols said. “Remember, any time there’s an assault where it’s a fight that’s involved, self-defense is always in play and all we’re going to do is prepare for trial, look at the discovery and go from there.”

