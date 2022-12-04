Michigan State's Jacob Slade enters NFL Draft; Michael Fletcher enters transfer portal

East Lansing — Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade is headed to the NFL.

The fifth-year senior on Saturday announced he was declaring for the draft, opting not to use the extra season of eligibility offered by the NCAA after the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Slade is the third Michigan State player with eligibility remaining that has announced they will not be back in 2023. Wide receiver Jayden Reed has accepted a spot to play in the Senior Bowl while linebacker Ben VanSumeren will play in the East-West Shrine game.

“Thank you for helping me create countless memories here at Michigan State,” Slade said in a post on Twitter. “Deciding to play for Michigan State has been one of the best decisions I have ever made and I will be forever grateful for that opportunity.

“Throughout my journey here, I have had the chance to play for some of the best coaches and staff in the nation and the relationships I have created among my teammates will last a lifetime. I am thankful for all of you who made my time here so special.

“After talking with my family and coaches, I am grateful to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

Slade finished with 88 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 42 career games, including 26 starts. He had 20 tackles, including 3.5 for loss this season and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten despite missing four games because of injury.

Fletcher to portal

While Slade is heading to the NFL, fellow defensive lineman Michael Fletcher also is leaving Michigan State, though the redshirt junior has entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed.

Fletcher played in 22 career games and totaled 31 tackles, including four for loss with three sacks. Fletcher played a career-best eight games this season, including three starts.

