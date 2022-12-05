Two Michigan State football players enter NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday and it didn’t take long for the names to start pouring in across the country.

For Michigan State, that meant two more names to were added to the list as a team spokesman confirmed defensive linemen Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory have entered the portal. They join defensive lineman Michael Fletcher, who entered Saturday as a grad transfer along with wide receiver Terry Lockett and kicker Jack Stone, who earlier announced their intention to enter the portal.

The current window began Monday and will last 45 days. Another window is open to enter the portal from May 1-15 while graduate transfers can enter anytime.

Mallory, a fifth-year senior, shifted from tackle end this season as Michigan State dealt with multiple injuries. He appeared in eight games this season and had 16 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. In 27 career games, Mallory had 44 tackles with five for loss at 2.5 sacks.

Hunt was a redshirt junior who also moved to end later in the season to fill the void created by injuries and suspensions. Plagued by injuries at various times, the Belleville native played in 23 career games and collected 19 tackles, including two for loss.

