Running back Jarek Broussard becomes latest Spartan to declare for NFL Draft

The Detroit News

Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard is moving on after one year in green and white.

Broussard, who still had eligibility remaining, announced Tuesday in a social media post that he’s departing for the NFL Draft.

“First, I want to thank the University of Colorado and Michigan State University for giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams and play college football,” Broussard wrote in a Twitter post.

“Secondly, I want to thank every coach and teammate who has been a part of my journey from youth football to now. It’s been a journey I wouldn’t trade for the world. Lastly, I want to thank my family for supporting me in everything I’ve ever done. With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Broussard rushed for 298 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season. His 4.7 yards per carry average was the top mark among Michigan State’s running backs.

He spent the first four years of his college career at Colorado before rejoining Mel Tucker, who coached the Buffaloes in 2019, in East Lansing.

Broussard is the latest Spartan to leave for the NFL Draft, joining receiver Jayden Reed and defensive tackle Jacob Slade.