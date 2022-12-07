Michigan State's Tom Izzo: Being tied to Larry Nassar was 'lowest point in my ... life'

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo calls the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal, during which he was controversially lumped into the story along with then-head football coach Mark Dantonio in a report published by ESPN in 2018, "the darkest time of my career."

"Nothing compared to those two, three years," Izzo said during a recent two-day interview with journalist Graham Bensinger, with excerpts released Wednesday.

Izzo said he was most bothered by the main graphic that went along with the ESPN investigation, published in January 2018 and titled, "Michigan State secrets extend far beyond Larry Nassar case," showing Nassar in the middle, with Izzo on one side of him, and Dantonio on the other.

Izzo said he had only met Nassar one time, in passing, at a Lansing hospital while visiting an injured gymnast. There was no conversation, he said.

"It was probably the lowest point in my ... life," Izzo said of seeing that picture. "Just because I knew what I thought of Larry Nassar. And there I am, like we're all buddies, the three of us."

Nassar, a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to essentially life in prison in 2018, after more than 150 women and girls accused him of sexual abuse over a two-decade period.

The scandal rocked the gymnastics community and Michigan State, where president Lou Anna K. Simon eventually resigned, as did athletic director Mark Hollis.

Steve Mariucci, a former Lions head coach and a childhood friend of Izzo's, told Bensinger he thought Izzo might be forced out, too, to which Lupe Izzo, Tom's wife, responded, "Yeah."

"I'm a person of faith," Lupe Izzo told Bensinger. "Whatever happened and God had that planned for us, then OK, we find something different."

The ESPN article in 2018 contained accounts of alleged misconduct within the basketball and football programs over the years, including allegations of sexual assault, and Izzo was confronted by an ESPN reporter at a press conference following a game against Maryland shortly after the "Secrets" story was published. Izzo told the reporter he would cooperate with any investigation. Earlier in January 2018, Izzo addressed the Nassar scandal in another press conference, before the ESPN piece, by Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren, was published.

"And I said a wrong word that — to this day — I wouldn't have even thought nothing of it. It was like any word I said, I was gonna get attacked," Izzo said. "So I didn't know how to handle it."

Izzo said Nassar, 59, got "everything" he deserved.

Lupe Izzo was not appreciative of the media during that time, and the resentment lingers, she acknowledged.

"I was angry. I was angry at the media," she said. "I've kind of lost respect for a lot of them, because they didn't stick up for him. They were against him. I used to have them here all the time — have dinners and talk, and Tom was very open to talk to the media, but I think that whole thing kind of scrambled — everybody's looking for a story and everyone wanted the top billing. And I just saw the ugly part of t."

Izzo told Bensinger he doesn't allow newspapers or internet in his home, and claims to never have sent on email on his work computer, because "anything you put down is FOIAble."

Izzo, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is in his 28th season as Michigan State's head men's basketball coach; he's been an employee of the university for over 30 years, starting under Jud Heathcote.

Izzo, now 67, has had opportunities to leave over the years, including for NBA jobs with the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he's always stayed, chasing the second national championship to go with the one from 2000. Earlier this year, he signed what was dubbed a "lifetime" contract, a five-year rollover deal worth more than $6 million a year that will keep him at the university even after he retires from coaching.

Izzo, who also touched on how college coaching is different in the era of the transfer portal and NIL, was asked if the NBA ship has sailed.

"I do, for a variety of reasons," he told Bensinger, whose two-day interview was shot at both Izzo's home and on Michigan State's campus. "I think if I was 10 years younger, age might be some of it, although I feel great. But I'm concerned where college sports is going right now. I really am concerned about it.

"But, I guess you never say never, but I got so much I wanna accomplish here. And especially all we've been through in these last five years, including the pandemic."

