Michigan State hockey topples rival Michigan, 2-1

The Detroit News

The Michigan State hockey team scored two unanswered goals and held rival Michigan to just five shots on goal in the third period to notch a 2-1 victory Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at Munn Ice Arena.

With the win, the Spartans (12-6-1, 6-4-1 Big Ten, ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com poll) bounced back from back-to-back losses to Minnesota, and snapped a six-game losing skid against the No. 6 Wolverines (11-7-1, 3-6-0).

After T.J. Hughes gave Michigan a 1-0 lead at 13:29 mark in the first period, Cole Krygier matched it with a shorthanded goal at 17:04. It was the Spartans' first shorthanded goal of the season.

Tiernan Shoudy provided the eventual game-winner, scoring at 7:46 in the second period. The Spartans' defense made it stand, blanking the Wolverines for two-plus periods.

Dylan St. Cyr stopped 22 of 23 shots for Michigan State, while Erik Portillo made 29 saves.

Michigan plays host to Michigan State on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena, starting at 6:30 p.m.