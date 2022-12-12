Michigan State receiver enters transfer portal; 2023 recruiting class adds tight end

With the start of the early signing period looming in less than two weeks, Michigan State’s 2023 class, as well as its current roster, continues to evolve.

On Monday afternoon, a team spokesman confirmed freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard had entered the transfer portal, news that came just after Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye announced on Twitter he had committed to the Spartans. Those moves were not long after three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack from Detroit King announced Sunday night he was decommitting from Michigan State and opening up his recruitment.

The decision from Bernard qualifies as the biggest surprise. He appeared in all 12 games this season and caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder in the opener against Western Michigan on his first career reception.

The one-time high school teammate of quarterback Katin Houser was expected to take on a bigger role next season. Instead, the four-star prospect who originally signed with Oregon but abruptly changed his mind and enrolled at Michigan State in January, will leave after just one season in East Lansing.

While Bernard’s decision might be unexpected, it hasn’t stopped the work on the 2023 recruiting class. The number of commitments was at 11 until Sunday evening when Slack announced he had decommitted, but that number quickly got back to 11 by Monday afternoon when Faleye announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Spartans.

Faleye (6-foot-7, 235 pounds) caught nine passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons at FCS Norfolk State. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He joins a tight end room that loses Daniel Barker and Tyler Hunt but includes Maliq Carr as well as redshirt freshmen Michael Masunas and Jack Nickel, with a current commitment from four-star Brennan Parachek from Dexter.

With the early signing period beginning Dec. 21, Tucker and his staff have been busy attempting to fill out the class. Faleye is the first transfer to join the class, which includes nine four-star prospects.

One prospect the Spartans are continuing to push for is five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, who happens to be Faleye’s cousin. While likely a longshot, it could provide at least some incentive to land the highly coveted tackle.

Slack had been committed since February, but the decision to move on leaves Michigan State with two offensive line commits — four stars Stanton Ramil of Alabaster, Alabama, and Cole Dellinger of Clarkston.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau