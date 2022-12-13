Michigan State football adds another tight end as linebacker enters transfer portal

East Lansing — Things were busy in the transfer portal on Tuesday as Michigan State saw another player head out the door while adding a tight end.

Redshirt linebacker Carson Casteel entered the portal, a team spokesman confirmed, continuing what has mostly been a one-way street for the Spartans with the portal. But soon after, Wisconsin tight end Jaylan Franklin, a former standout at Gibraltar Carlson, announced he had committed to Michigan State, becoming the second tight end in as many days to transfer in after Norfolk State’s Ademola Faleye, who announced on Monday he would become a Spartan.

Casteel, a former three-star recruit from Florence High in Alabama, became the eighth Spartan to enter the transfer portal. He took a redshirt season in 2021 and appeared in eight games this fall but did not record a stat while playing on special teams.

While players who enter their name in the portal are not required to transfer, the Spartans are likely to lose Casteel and the others who have entered, including wide receivers Germie Bernard and Terry Lockett Jr., defensive linemen Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory and Michael Fletcher as well as kicker Jack Stone.

Franklin was recruited by Michigan State in 2018 before the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder chose Wisconsin. He redshirted his first season and has played both linebacker and tight end during his time with the Badgers, playing primarily on special teams. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

