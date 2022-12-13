Michigan State using downtime to rest, recoup, as new Big Three takes the lead

East Lansing — As Michigan State spent a couple of days taking a long-overdue break, the Spartans’ coaching staff was busy recruiting, while starting to dial in for some critical practice time.

It’s exactly what the Spartans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) need and the fact they play just twice before resuming conference play on Jan. 3 gives them plenty of time to rest, recuperate and focus on themselves instead of working on another scout for the next game.

As that work begins, there are plenty of issues for a team that can play with any team in the country one night but lose another inexplicably.

That’s what happens when a senior like Malik Hall misses seven games because of a foot injury; he likely won’t be back until after the first of the year. It happens, too, when sophomore guard Jaden Akins sits four games because of a similar foot injury. And it surely happens with a team that is trying to develop a center from a group that includes Mady Sissoko, who played sparingly his first two seasons, and freshmen Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

So, yeah, there’s plenty to focus on this week and next, as Michigan State will play just twice — Dec. 21 against Oakland and Dec. 30 against Buffalo — before the end of the year.

“It’s going to be good for us,” coach Tom Izzo said. “We're going to get some practice time. The young guys, they need practice time and they're going to get it. We're going to have finals and we’re going to have practice during finals. It's legal. We're allowed to practice, just not allowed to play games. And we’re going to get some rest because they need it.”

What likely won’t be worrying Izzo over the next few weeks or when the schedule heats up again after the first of the year is the production the Spartans are getting from their current version of the big three — guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker along with forward Joey Hauser.

Even in the deflating loss to Northwestern and a predictable defeat at Notre Dame, the trio has proven they are something Izzo can count on each game. There are ups and downs, to be sure — it’s the reason Izzo opted to bring Hoggard off the bench against Northwestern — but more often, the key three have been as consistent as anyone could have imagined.

Walker is Michigan State’s leading scorer, at 14 points a game. Hauser is next at 13.9 and Hoggard checks in at 13.1. Walker has scored in double digits in all but one game this season — the opener. Hauser has in all but two and Hoggard in all but three.

And the huge nights have come for all three.

Hoggard had a career-high 23 points and six assists in the win at Penn State while Hauser, who had 12 points and 15 rebounds that night, surpassed 1,000 points for his career on Saturday. Walker scored 22 and 21 in back-to-back games against Villanova and Alabama, the first time he’s hit the 20-point mark in successive games as a Spartan.

“(Consistent production) is very important, especially with us being veteran guys,” Hoggard said. “Just knowing what we’ve been going through, dealing with injuries and missing guys and kind of working Jaden back. We’ve just got to step up in any way we can and just be those guys for the team right now, be those veteran guys and go out there and perform.”

It’s something that has taken time.

Hauser’s days as a Spartan have been more about frustration. But beginning late last season and through 11 games this season, the versatile forward is showing why he came with such high expectations.

“He’s got the highest basketball IQ,” Izzo said. “He’s rebounding better and he’s just a very smooth player out there. He sees the game before the play comes and that's what great people do with high basketball IQs.”

Hoggard’s ups and downs have been as much about the push and pull with Izzo and his point guards. A dynamic playmaker at times, it has been a slow process for Hoggard to learn when to take chances and when to reign it in. The “benching” against Northwestern, Izzo believes, was the moment it all came together.

“A.J.’s been dynamite; he really has,” Izzo said. “And I don't mean because he's scoring. He's been fun to coach. I told you that's why I sat him. I think he's leading better and he’s doing a better job in all those aspects.”

Then there’s Walker, the Northeastern transfer who showed flashes last season, especially hitting big shots down the stretch. But this season, he’s showing why he was one of the most sought-after players in the portal a year ago.

“Tyson has been as improved as anybody,” Izzo said. “He is really good defensively. He can cover anybody. He can get a shot for himself. He is a very good shooter.

“I think he is more comfortable and I think he feels more comfortable. I think he is a heck of an athlete, smart kid, got a pretty good basketball IQ. He is a guy who is having fun right now. … I think he is enjoying himself. He, too, has been fun. It is a fun team to coach.”

Fun, but not without challenges.

The Spartans are not deep — an issue created as much by Izzo and the decision not to dip into the transfer portal as anything — and the injuries haven’t helped. They’re also lacking experience in certain spots.

But the trio of Hauser, Hoggard and Walker has been everything Michigan State has needed.

For Izzo, it’s a matter of making sure that continues throughout the season, and that means not getting complacent.

“I am getting more comfortable,” Izzo said, insisting he won’t back off of coaching all of them as hard as always has. “I do think we're making progress, and yet, Joey will have a day where he doesn't score it and this guy has a day he doesn't shoot it well. But, I do think those three guys have been steady.

“I do think Jaden will be a very good two-way guard. … We’ve got some work to do at center and when we get Malik back we could play small ball and do some things there. It is getting a little more comforting, but let’s not give anybody too much credit yet.”

