Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star wide receiver

Michigan State added to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment of three-star wide receiver Aziah Johnson.

From Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder visited Michigan State earlier this month and made his announcement less than two weeks before the early signing period begins.

“(Mel Tucker) was very excited for me to have verbally committed there,” Johnson told SpartanMag. “I still need to sign the papers on Dec. 21, but he was very happy to hear that I will be coming there in June 2023. He said he is excited to get me on campus. He said he can’t wait to work with me.”

Johnson, who is also a cornerback, is ranked the No. 80 athlete in the country, according to the composite rankings at 247sports. He chose Michigan State over the likes of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Duke.

Johnson is the 11th player currently committed to the class and the only wide receiver in the group.

