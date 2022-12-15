Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star quarterback

Michigan State has landed its quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class.

With the early-signing period beginning in less than a week, the Spartans earned a commitment Thursday from four-star Sam Leavitt of West Linn High in Portland, Oregon.

Leavitt was committed to Washington State until Wednesday, when he officially announced he was backing out of that pledge. It came after Leavitt took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend.

“I knew when I went on my visit, it just felt like home,” Leavitt told SpartanMag. “I remember on the bus I told my dad that this was where I wanna be.”

According to the composite rankings at 247sports, Leavitt is the 23rd-ranked quarterback in the class and No. 373 overall. The rankings at On3 have Leavitt as No. 141 overall and the 10th-ranked quarterback.

Leavitt, who led West Linn to a 12-1 season and a 6A state championship, got a late offer from Washington, but it appeared that offer made little difference in Leavitt’s decision to come to Michigan State.

He is the 13th commitment to the 2023 class, which now includes nine four-stars, according to the 247sports composite rankings. Michigan State has also landed four commitments out of the transfer portal, bringing the total of new faces expected to sign next week to 17.

