Michigan State gets commitment from three-star defensive back

Michigan State continued its momentum on the recruiting trail Friday, earning a commitment from defensive back Sean Brown, who had been committed to Arizona.

Brown, who took an official visit last weekend to Michigan State, had been committed to the Wildcats since June. But a recent offer from Mel Tucker and his staff led to Brown’s visit and the ultimate decision to announce he intends to sign with the Spartans.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Brown brings plenty of size to the secondary, though he could also get a look as a wide receiver. From Simi Valley, California, Brown is the No. 91 cornerback in the nation, according to the 247sports composite rankings.

The third defensive back that has committed, Brown becomes the 14th pledge to the 2023 class, which includes nine four-stars, according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Spartans’ class is currently 28th in 247sports composite and 19th by On3. Michigan State has also landed five commitments out of the transfer portal, bringing the total of new faces expected to sign next week to 19.

