Michigan State football adds running back from transfer portal

Michigan State has gone back into the transfer portal for a running back.

After landing transfer running backs in each of the past two seasons, including Kenneth Walker III in 2021, the Spartans earned a commitment on Sunday from Connecticut running back Nathan Carter.

At 5-foot-9 and 199 pounds, Carter appeared in 17 games for the Huskies, carrying the ball190 times for 983 yards and three touchdowns along with 24 receptions for 166 yards. He played in only five games this season, gaining 405 yards on 65 carries with a touchdown, including 190 yards on 20 attempts against Utah State.

After landing Walker and Harold Joiner out of the portal before the 2021 season, the Spartans brought in Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard last year. Carter will join a group that will include Berger, Joiner, Jordon Simmons, Davon Primm and potentially Elijah Collins, who has yet to announce whether he’ll return for one more season at Michigan State.

The Spartans also have a commitment to the 2023 recruiting class from three-star Jaelon Barbarin. Carter’s decision comes a day after Kedrick Reescano announced his commitment to Ole Miss, as the Michigan State staff had put plenty of effort in bringing in the four-star who, at one time, had been committed to the Spartans.

Michigan State now has six commitments out of the transfer portal including Carter, tight ends Ademola Faleye of Norfolk State, Jaylan Franklin of Wisconsin and Tyneil Hopper of Boise State as well as cornerback Semar Melvin from Wisconsin and kicker Jonathan Kim of North Carolina.

