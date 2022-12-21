Michigan State football reels in top-ranked JUCO interior offensive lineman

East Lansing — Michigan State made an early splash on signing day, pulling in offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, the top-rated junior college interior lineman.

The four-star prospect from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, announced his commitment to Michigan State Wednesday morning then soon after it was announced he had officially signed with the Spartans.

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Blackstock was the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 junior college prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose Michigan State out of a group of finalists that included Tennessee, Oregon, Southern Cal and Oklahoma.

Blackstock joins a class that includes incoming freshmen Cole Dellinger from Clarkston and Stanton Ramil from Alabama. Both four-stars, Dellinger was the first member of the class to submit is national letter of intent on Wednesday.

As of mid-morning on Wednesday, Michigan State had signed 15 new players, including nine high school players and six transfers. Included in the group of prep players were five four stars — Dellinger, DL Andrew Depaepe, TE Brennan Parachek, DL Jalen Thompson and QB Sam Leavitt.

