Two donors pledged $24M toward salary for Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker

Donors are paying a portion of Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker’s salary, but it’s not as much as some might have assumed.

According to records released by the university on Thursday, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre will donate $24 million to Michigan State athletics with each noting their preference the money go toward the football program and the funding of Tucker’s salary, meaning Michigan State will be responsible for the remaining $71 million of Tucker’s 10-year, $95 million deal.

While donors cannot specify their gift go toward a specific coach’s salary, they can indicate their preference for how the money is used.

Ishbia’s donation — $14 million paid over 10 installments — states his “affinity” for using the donation to benefit the football team, men’s basketball team or the Spartan For Life fund.

The donation from St. Andre — $10 million paid over six installments — says it “may include, but are not limited to recruitment and retention for the MSU Men's Intercollegiate Football Team.”

Both contracts also state, “Nothing in this Agreement, however, shall be construed to affect MSU’s control over any employment decision related to any coach or staff member or the use of the Gift.”

The release of the deals comes after Michigan State was ordered on Dec. 13 that it had 10 days to publicly disclose the agreements between the university and Ishbia and St. Andre used to fund much of Tucker’s contract.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle ruled the university's agreements for three contributions made by United Wholesale Mortgage's Mat Ishbia and Shift Digital CEO Stephen St. Andre did not fall under privacy exemptions in the state's public records law.

Swartzle sided with the Detroit Free Press, which sued for the records after the university repeatedly blocked the release of the agreements.

“The university respects the tenants of openness and transparency in government the Michigan Freedom of Information Act seeks to further,” MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said in a statement. “As a public body, we also have an obligation and responsibility to protect individuals’ right to privacy while balancing the openness that furthers ethical governance.

“We deeply value and thank our generous donors for their contributions which continue to support the success of the institution and our Spartans — students, faculty and staff.”

