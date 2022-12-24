Windmon announces he'll return to Spartans for 2023

Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker got an early Christmas present on Saturday when linebacker and defensive end Jacoby Windmon announced he was returning to MSU for another season.

The transfer from UNLV appeared in eight games in 2022, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors three times as well as national defensive player of the week on two occasions.

“Although this year did not end how we wanted it to I do believe it is part of building a program,” Windmon said in a social media post. “Trust the process and everything else will work itself out. Before moving on to the next chapter of my life, there is some unfinished business. I believe my story in East Lansing is not over. Continuing my path to greatness as a Spartan Dawg for another year while getting my degree is important to me. Let’s end this chapter on the right note along side with my Spartan Dawg family.”

Windmon leads the nation in forced fumbles with six, is tied for seventh in sacks (5.5) and is tied for 12th in tackles for loss (10.5). His six forced fumbles are tied for second-most in Michigan State history, matching Julian Peterson’s six in 1999 and trailing Jonal Saint-Dic with eight in 2007.

Windmon was suspended following the tunnel altercation after the loss to Michigan. He faces one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, but after sitting out the final four games of the season, Windmon was reinstated by Tucker along with five other players who face misdemeanor charges.

The 2023 season will be Windmon’s last after he played three seasons at UNLV, though one was in 2020, the COVID-shortened season that affords him the opportunity to return for one more year with the Spartans. While he started the first six games the season at defensive end, Windmon likely will be back at linebacker along with Cal Haladay and likely Aaron Brule, who has yet to announce if he’ll return, and Darius Snow, who missed all but the first half of the first game last fall with an injury.

The Spartans will also look to junior Ma’a Gaoteote to take a step up while incoming freshman four-star Jordan Hall signed earlier this week and could make an immediate impact.

