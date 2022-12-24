Michigan State DB Crump reaches plea deal, likely to avoid jail time

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump is likely to avoid jail time in a plea deal reached after Crump had been charged with a felony stemming from the postgame altercation at Michigan Stadium in late October.

According to Crump’s attorney, Mike Nichols, Crump, 21, who was charged Nov. 23 with felonious assault, will plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. Crump will be given probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, and if all terms are met, all charges will be dismissed and cleared from his record.

Each charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine. Crump is scheduled to appear at 15th District Court in Ann Arbor by Zoom at 9 a.m. Jan. 5 when the plea deal will become part of the public record.

The legal troubles for Crump, a redshirt sophomore, began in the moments after Michigan’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 29. As Michigan State’s players headed up the tunnel to their locker room, two separate altercations broke out. One included Crump, as an ABC video released several days after the game showed him swinging his helmet at Michigan’s Gemon Green.

Nichols said Green was consulted regarding the plea agreement and that Crump wrote a letter of apology to Green as part of the agreement.

“As he said, this is a step on the road back,” Nichols said. “I am aghast at the way people responded to it, and I would just petition people on this Christmas to consider your priorities. I mean, the fact that people made death threats to this kid – and I’ve seen them – it really tells you where people are at when it comes to priorities. I mean, the world is a beautiful place. It has a lot of fractures, and I think part of it is the way we prioritize our lives.”

Six other players were charged with misdemeanors including Jacoby Windmon, who was involved in the altercation with Crump and Green. He is facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge. The other players – redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, redshirt junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young – were charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault after an altercation with Michigan’s Jaden McBurrows.

All seven players were suspended by Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and missed the final four games of the season. The six players charged with misdemeanors have been reinstated by Tucker while Crump faces another eight games of suspension.

Nichols said he expects Crump, who transferred from Arizona before the 2021 season, to remain at Michigan State while serving his suspension handed down from the Big Ten.

